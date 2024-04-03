Victim jumps from third floor as raging fire leaves 1 dead, 8 injured in Nicetown
PHILADELPHIA - A 62-year-old man is dead, and eight other people were injured after a fire ripped through a row home in Nicetown early Wednesday morning.
Fire crews responded to the blaze on the 1900 block of Dennie Street around 2 a.m.
One of the victims jumped from the third floor to escape the flames, according to officials. Their condition is unknown.
Police say the 62-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 33-year-old man and 38-year-old woman are in critical condition at a local hospital.
Six other victims were also transported to local hospitals, but their conditions are unknown.
Officials are investigating the cause of the deadly fire.