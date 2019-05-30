Ben & Jerry's aims to churn out CBD ice cream 'as soon as it's legalized'

Ben & Jerry’s wants to make CBD ice cream a thing, but it won't be possible unless the federal government says it’s OK.

“We are committed to bringing CBD-infused ice cream to your freezer as soon as it’s legalized at the federal level,” said the ice cream company in a press release.

The ice cream maker says that they are fans of “all things groovy” and want to be on top of the latest food trends, specifically cannabidiol, or CBD.

While the FDA currently prohibits adding CBD to food and beverages, a public hearing on the legalization of CBD-infused foods and beverages has been set for May 31, and Ben & Jerry’s says they submitted a comment to the agency in support of legalization.

According to their press release, Ben & Jerry’s wants to bring you CBD ice cream, but they want to do it the right way. “Just chasing a trend isn’t quite enough for us,” said the company on following the trend. “We want to use sustainably-sourced CBD from our home state of Vermont.”

So far there is no official date regarding when CBD ice cream will be available but Ben & Jerry’s is urging eager customers to contact the FDA during their open comment window, now through July 2.

