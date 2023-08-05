Benjamin Franklin Bridge back open after trespasser prompts shutdown

article

The Benjamin Franklin Bridge is open after police activity closed all lanes and PATCO service for about an hour.

According to officials with the Delaware River Port Authority, a trespasser made their way onto the PATCO tracks Saturday, around 5:45 p.m., prompting police to close all lanes of traffic on the bridge and forced PATCO to suspend their service in both directions.

Delaware River Port Authority reopened eastbound lanes about 6:15.

PATCO service resumed about an hour after the closure. The bridge itself was cleared of activity and reopened for travel shortly after PATCO resumed.

Officials have not provided details regarding the trespasser or their condition.