Bensalem EMS uses only self-cleaning specialized ambulance in county

Bensalem EMS use an ambulance that cleans and sanitizes itself to save time when responding to calls and keep patients safe from infectious diseases.

Battalion Chief Robert Elliott describes the new ambulance that is designed to keep emergency workers safe while transporting patients.

"The concept of a highly infectious disease ambulance allows us to protect our providers," he said. "It’s the Ebola disease, anthrax, it was COVID in the beginning. Any disease where a patient would present with a really high fever and respiratory symptoms which would require isolation."

This vehicle is the only "highly infectious disease ambulance" in the entire county.

"In the 2014 to 2016 Ebola epidemic that hit the U.S. rather quickly, we became part of a Highly Infectious Disease Task Force with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania," Elliott said. "At that time it was very difficult for us to transport a patient with suspected Ebola or any type of infectious disease because we didn’t have the appropriate equipment."

They started using the specialized ambulance last month, purchased through a grant under the Cares Act for coronavirus relief.

Unlike traditional ambulances, the driver and patient with the EMT and paramedic are in two closed-in and separate compartments. A large part of the isolation is the "iso-pod" so that EMS no longer has to seal doors and windows with plastic tape to create isolation.

"We disassemble it and put the patient into the iso-pod and seal them up and this also creates that negative pressure environment so none of the contaminated air exits. It’s all clean air that exits that filtration system," Elliott said.

The ambulance also cleans itself between transports. It carries UV lights that are antibacterial and also help clean surfaces.

"Our decontamination system is through a port that’s in the ceiling here that sprays the disinfectant all over the entire ambulance," said Elliott. "After 16 minutes everything is completely disinfected. so we don’t have to worry about scrubbing every surface down."

On the outside, Elliott says there is storage for their protective gear.

"It protects the provider 100%. better than any mask that you could ever create. It’s a filter built into a respirator," he said.

The ambulance is mainly used to transport patients between one facility to a regional center in the state, such as the University of Pennsylvania. The team can also use it for 911 calls for suspected highly infectious disease patients.

"Our drill time has told us that we’re going to be able to get to these patients a lot quicker than we could previously," Elliott said.

