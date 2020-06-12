Bensalem High School seniors graduate during social distant ceremony at Parx Casino

Bensalem High School seniors celebrated a social distant commencement at Parx Casino Friday night.

It was the school's 96th commencement. The students exited their vehicles and advanced to the stage in groups of 25 to receive their diplomas.

The students, who were born around 9/11, collected diplomas during a pandemic, and a national outcry over human rights.

It wasn't exactly the end of high school careers that anyone quite anticipated but it was a night these students won't soon forget.

