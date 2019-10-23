Bensalem man charged with attempting to sell AR-style rifle, eluding police

article

Police in Bensalem have arrested and charged a man with attempting to illegally sell an AR-style rifle.

Authorities say they received information that 34-year-old Patrick Gale, a convicted felon, was attempting to sell an illegal AR-style rifle for $1,500.

On Tuesday, officers observed Gale loading a large duffle bag into his car before driving to a prearranged meeting to sell the rifle.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but say Gale fled in the car, leading to a pursuit. During the brief chase, Gale struck three cars, including a marked police cruiser. Gale later crashed into a curb near Franklin Mills Circle and then fled on foot before he was apprehended.

Officers recovered the duffle bag and found the rifle loaded with 16 live .223 rounds. A search of Gale’s Bensalem home also led to the discovery of a 2017 Honda GSXR motorcycle that had been reported stolen out of Philadelphia.

Gale is facing multiple charges including illegal firearms transfer, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing and eluding and related offenses.

Advertisement

Gale was remanded to the Bucks County Correctional facility after arraignment and held on 10% of $400,000 bail.