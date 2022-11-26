Bensalem teen charged as adult in connection with death of a juvenile female

article

A 16-year-old Bensalem teen is being charged as an adult with homicide and related charges in connection with the death of a juvenile female.

According to Bensalem police, a 911 call came in about a possible homicide Friday afternoon, a little after 4 p.m.

The caller stated her daughter received an Instagram video chat from a 16-year-old, identified as Joshua Cooper, and during the call, he said he had just killed someone. He then proceeded to flip the video to show the legs and feet of someone covered in blood.

The caller went on to say Cooper asked for help in disposing the body, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 1400 block of Gibson Road. When they arrived, they saw a teen run out of the dwelling. Police entered the residence and found a dead juvenile female inside the bathroom with an apparent gunshot wound. They also noticed someone had gone to some trouble to clean up the scene.

Officers took off searching for Cooper. They tracked him down in the area of Newport Mews Drive and Groton Drive, where he was arrested and taken into custody. He was arraigned and denied bail.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact Detective Ryan Kolb at 215-633-3746 or Detective Shawn Smith at 215-633-3687. Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted, here.