Crews respond to apparent house explosion in Berks County

Emergency crews responded to a house explosion early Friday morning in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

Authorities were called to the scene on Stump Lane shortly before 7 a.m.

According to multiple reports, at least one person was injured in the blast. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

SKYFOX was over the scene where a two-story dwelling was visibly damaged and surrounded by debris.

The cause of the apparent explosion remains under investigation.