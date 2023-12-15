Crews respond to apparent house explosion in Berks County

Expand / Collapse search

BERNVILLE, Pa. - Emergency crews responded to a house explosion early Friday morning in Berks County, Pennsylvania. 

Authorities were called to the scene on Stump Lane shortly before 7 a.m. 

According to multiple reports, at least one person was injured in the blast. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. 

SKYFOX was over the scene where a two-story dwelling was visibly damaged and surrounded by debris. 

The cause of the apparent explosion remains under investigation.