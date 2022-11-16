Berks County man arrested, charged with sexual abuse of a child

A Berks County man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old boy.

Sinking Spring resident, 25-year-old Ryan Blew is accused of communicating with the boy on Snapchat, sending sexually explicit photos to the boy and trying to touch him inappropriately.

The victim met with detectives in August 2022, detailing communications he had received from the defendant between 2021 and 2022.

According to a search warrant, cell phone records confirm messages were sent between the two.

Blew surrendered to Berks County Detectives Wednesday.