'Best day ever': Sold-out crowd thrilled to see Phillies back in action

Phillies Opening Day is here and Philadelphia is celebrating the Fightins return! With the snap of the leather glove, burgers are flipping on the grill and a new baseball season has arrived.

Jason Santana described the mood, "The vibe is a 100 percent Phillies going back to the championship. It’s bombs. burgers and beers all day. It means everything. Baseball is life."

"Fightin’ Phils are back," Super Fan, Monty G stated. "Opening day – it ain’t no better than this. Nobody can stop us."

The parking lot tailgating is already in mid-season form. Friday was about taking the day off from work and celebrating the rite of spring – an unofficial Philly holiday.

Fan Brian Heffner said, "It’s a holiday. It’s get out, cook some food, drink some beers and watch some baseball."

The weather sunny, yet windy, but no rain.

"This is the best day ever," Ron Myers said. "I put this on my calendar every year for the past 10 years."

Inside the park, it was a sold-out crowd who had to wait an extra day to see their Phils. But, that didn’t seem to matter. It will be a season-long celebration as the Phillies celebrate their 20th year at Citizens Bank Park.