Heart instruments theft: Guitar recovered, mandolin still missing after arrest made

The Brief A guitar belonging to Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson has been recovered after a theft earlier this month. The instrument was one of two stolen before a show at Atlantic City's Hard Rock Casino. The band's mandolin is still missing.



Some good news for the rock band Heart after a concert at the Jersey Shore ended in heartbreak for the bandmates.

The backstory:

Two beloved instruments were stolen off the stage before Heart's show at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino earlier this month.

A day later, 57-year-old Garfield Bennett was taken into custody for the thefts, but the instruments were not recovered.

Police say he was captured on surveillance video selling one instrument to a woman.

What we know:

On Tuesday, Atlantic City police announced that the band's Telecaster guitar had been recovered using surveillance cameras and license plate readers to track the woman who purchased it from Bennett.

The guitar was voluntarily surrendered and turned over to Hard Rock representatives, who will return it to Heart.

The band's mandolin has yet to be recovered, and its location is still being investigated.

What they're saying:

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson spoke to FOX 29 last week following news of the arrest.

"We set up the gear the night before the first show and somehow somebody with a hoodie that they caught on CCTV just kinda went and did a drive-by and just nabbed ‘em."

She called the instruments "extensions of our musical souls" in a post on social media, adding that the uniquely painted guitar was made just for her.