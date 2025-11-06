Bicyclist hit by car in Monroe Township: reports

The Brief A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in Gloucester County, reports say. The incident occurred at Black Horse Pike and Cross-Keys Road Thursday night. Police and fire crews are investigating the cause of the crash.



A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, prompting a significant response from police and fire crews.

What we know:

The call about the crash came in just after 9:00 p.m. Thursday,

Police and fire crews responded to the scene at Black Horse Pike and Cross-Keys Road.

Investigators are actively working to determine the cause of the crash.

The road is currently closed as crews remain on the scene.

What we don't know:

Details about the bicyclist's condition and the vehicle involved have not been released yet.