Bicyclist hit by car in Monroe Township: reports
MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, prompting a significant response from police and fire crews.
What we know:
The call about the crash came in just after 9:00 p.m. Thursday,
Police and fire crews responded to the scene at Black Horse Pike and Cross-Keys Road.
Investigators are actively working to determine the cause of the crash.
The road is currently closed as crews remain on the scene.
What we don't know:
Details about the bicyclist's condition and the vehicle involved have not been released yet.