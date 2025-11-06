Expand / Collapse search

Bicyclist hit by car in Monroe Township: reports

By
Published  November 6, 2025 10:38pm EST
Crime & Public Safety
Bicyclist struck by vehicle on Black Horse Pike

The Brief

    • A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle in Gloucester County, reports say.
    • The incident occurred at Black Horse Pike and Cross-Keys Road Thursday night.
    • Police and fire crews are investigating the cause of the crash.

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, prompting a significant response from police and fire crews. 

What we know:

The call about the crash came in just after 9:00 p.m. Thursday,

Police and fire crews responded to the scene at Black Horse Pike and Cross-Keys Road. 

Investigators are actively working to determine the cause of the crash. 

The road is currently closed as crews remain on the scene. 

What we don't know:

Details about the bicyclist's condition and the vehicle involved have not been released yet. 

