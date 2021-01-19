Biden leaving Delaware hometown for final time ahead of Inauguration Day 2021

President-elect Joe Biden and soon-to-be first lady Jill Biden will depart their hometown of Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday for the final time before Inauguration Day, when he will be sworn-in as the country’s next president.

The Bidens are planning to attend a "send-off event" in Wilmington in the afternoon where Biden will give remarks, according to a schedule from his transition team. Further details about the event were not provided.

Ahead of the inaugural ceremonies on Wednesday, one of the first things on Biden’s agenda in Washington, D.C. is attending a lighting ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor the nearly 400,000 Americans who have died during the coronavirus pandemic. Vice president-elect Kamala Harris will also attend. Both are scheduled to speak.

Wilmington has been the president-elect’s home for many years, serving as the backdrop for many highs and lows throughout his life.

President-elect Joe Biden leaves The Queen theater after delivering remarks about the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob at The Queen theater Jan. 6, 2021 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Biden was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, but his family moved to Wilmington at age 10 in search of "better work," his website says.

Advertisement

After attending the University of Delaware, where he double-majored in history and political science, Biden later earned a law degree at Syracuse University. He married and started a family — and went on to practice law at a firm in Wilmington while also working part-time as a public defender.

First serving on New Castle County Council, the county which encompasses Wilmington, he went on to run for U.S. Senate, becoming one of the youngest people ever elected at age 29. Weeks later, his wife, Neilia and daughter, Naomi, were killed in a car accident. His other two children, Hunter and Beau, were critically injured.

As a result, Biden was sworn into the Senate from his sons’ hospital bedsides and commuted from Wilmington to Washington, D.C. every day while raising the young boys. Biden, who served 36 years in the Senate, continued to make this 90-minute commute throughout his entire time in Congress - even earning the nickname "Amtrak Joe."

The Wilmington Amtrak station is also now named after him.

Biden married Jill Jacobs, then a high school English teacher, in 1977, and they later welcomed a daughter, Ashley Blazer Biden, named by her brothers, according to his website.

President-elect Joe Biden arrives for a church service with Dr. Jill Biden at St. Joseph on the Brandywine on Dec. 18, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware, the anniversary of the death of his first wife Neilia and daughter Naomi who were killed in a traffic Expand

After finally moving to Washington, D.C. and serving eight years as vice president, he revived the tradition and rode the commuter train back to his home in Wilmington.

Since the 2020 election, Wilmington has served as the president-elect’s transition headquarters. As he leaves Wilmington one final time before taking the oath of office to become the country’s 46th president, the Bidens are expected to speak.

PHOTOS: Inauguration Day from past to present

They had originally planned to arrive in the nation’s capital via Amtrak train, but security concerns following the deadly Capitol riot by supporters of President Donald Trump changed their plan.

RELATED: Biden will be oldest US president to take oath on Inauguration Day 2021

This story was reported from Cincinnati.