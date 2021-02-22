Biden orders flags be flown at half-staff for 5 days to remember nearly 500K Americans lost to COVID-19

During the Monday morning White House press briefing, Press Sec. Jen Psaki announced that President Joe Biden has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff for five days to remember the nearly 500,000 Americans lost to COVID-19.

"Later today, the president, the first lady, the vice president and the second gentleman will mark the solemn milestone of 500,000 American lives lost to COVID-19," Psaki said. "They will ask all Americans to join in a moment of silence during a candle lighting ceremony at sundown. President Biden will also deliver remarks and order all flags on federal property to be lowered at half-staff for the next five days."

As of Monday, the United States is on the brink of reaching half a million deaths due to the pandemic - at 499,186, according to Johns Hopkins University.

FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an announcement related to small businesses at the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building Feb. 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

RELATED: Biden temporarily targets PPP loans to smallest and minority-owned businesses

Health experts warn that another 100,000 deaths are likely in the next few months, despite mass vaccination rollouts and a slow decline in hospitalizations.

Advertisement

The first known deaths from the virus in the U.S. happened in early February 2020, both of them in Santa Clara County, California. It took four months to reach the first 100,000 dead. The toll hit 200,000 deaths in September and 300,000 in December. Then it took just over a month to go from 300,000 to 400,000 and about two months to climb from 400,000 to the brink of 500,000.

RELATED: Dr. Fauci: It's 'possible' Americans may still be wearing face masks in 2022

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease and a chief medical advisor to President Biden, said this pandemic is like nothing we’ve been through since the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic.

"People decades from now are going to be talking about this as a terribly historic milestone in the history of this country. To have these many people to have died from a respiratory-borne infection, it really is a terrible situation that we’ve been through, and that we’re still going through," Fauci said Sunday in an interview with CNN.

The COVID-19 death toll is not stopping at 500,000. The virus has mutated countless times, with some variants easier to spread and harder to protect against.

"That’s the reason why we keep insisting to continue with the public health measures. We don’t want this to get much worse than it already is," Fauci added.

The global death toll was approaching 2.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins.

RELATED: Fauci acknowledges vaccines are less effective against one coronavirus variant

In recent weeks, virus deaths have fallen from more than 4,000 reported on some days in January to an average of fewer than 1,900 per day.

Still, at almost half a million, the toll recorded by Johns Hopkins University is already greater than the population of Miami or Kansas City, Missouri. It is roughly equal to the number of Americans killed in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War combined. It is akin to a 9/11 every day for nearly six months.

The toll, accounting for 1 in 5 deaths reported worldwide, has far exceeded early projections, which assumed that federal and state governments would marshal a comprehensive and sustained response and individual Americans would heed warnings.

RELATED: Study finds about a third of people with ‘mild’ COVID-19 still have symptoms months later

"Tonight events, including the president’s remarks, will highlight the magnitude of loss that this milestone marks for the American people and so many families across the country. He will also speak to the power of the American people to turn the tide on this pandemic by working together following public health guidelines and getting in line to be vaccinated as soon as they are eligible," according to Psaki.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.