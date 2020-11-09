Biden supporters in Delaware hope for positive changes

Residents in the First State are hoping President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris bring positive changes to the nation.

In the parking lot of Wilmington’s Chase Center, an equipment rental crew loaded a truck Monday.

Nearby, multi-colored confetti was scattered on the pavement. The stage, lights and signs from Saturday’s celebration are gone, but the excitement is not.

“We’re all hyped up now. I think in six months or a year it’s going to be normal,” Sharon Zimmer said.

Known as the “First State” for its ratifying of the Constitution, Delaware with under a million people moves to center stag.

Biden carries the hopes of this Wilmington childcare provider fearful of a spike in crime.

Advertisement

“The youth losing fathers to violence, robbery, high crime rates,” Lakeisha Truitt said.

“You think Biden can improve that in some way?” FOX 29’s Jeff Cole asked. Truitt replied, “Absolutely, he’s from Delaware.”

Near the train station, which bares the Biden name, trees, bathed in fall colors, shed their leaves and Athel Scott hopes for a fare.

‘The train coming in here they’re not carrying anybody makes the business dead,” he said.

Scott complains COVID-19 has stripped the trains of riders. He supports Biden’s efforts, announced Monday to combat the business-killing virus.

“That plan will be built on bedrock science, constituted out of compassion, empathy and concern,” Biden sad.

This tiny state looks ready for its time in the spotlight with a very familiar face in the lead.

“Small state and he put us on the map. Now, people will be looking at Delaware more than before,” Trevor Philip said.

RELATED:

Who won the election? Joe Biden projected as winner of 2020 presidential race

Biden unveils Transition COVID-19 Advisory Board to 'help shape' approach to coronavirus pandemic

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest