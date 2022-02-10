Biden to tout how provisions of stalled agenda would lower prescription drug costs

President Joe Biden on Thursday is set to tout how his "Build Back Better" legislation would limit the cost of prescription drugs during an appearance in Virginia, part of an effort to revive his stalled domestic agenda.

Biden will visit the town of Culpeper, Virginia, for an event scheduled at 12:30 p.m. ET where he will call attention to the "unacceptable" cost of medications.

"We need to act to stop the abuse of American families," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a preview of the president’s visit.

Biden’s roughly $1.75 trillion social and environmental package, officially called the Build Back Better Act, has been stalled in the Senate amid a months-long disagreement between more progressive and moderate Democrats on what should be included in the measure. The plan includes a wish list of Democratic priorities, such as an extended child care tax credit, climate legislation, paid family leave and universal prekindergarten.

The bill’s provision also includes capping out-of-pocket medication costs for Medicare recipients at $2,000 per year and insulin at $35 per month. In addition, Medicare would be allowed to negotiate prices for a limited number of prescription drugs and drugmakers would be required to pay rebates if they raise costs faster than inflation.

Biden has previously touted components of his sweeping agenda that would "hold drug companies accountable."

"Imagine if you're a parent of one of the roughly 200,000 young people in this country that suffer from Type 1 diabetes. Imagine if you can't afford their insulin," Biden said Dec. 6 in remarks from the White House. "It's not only a risk to your child's life, it deprives of you your dignity."

The president’s trip to Virginia will also serve as an opportunity for him to start promoting his party’s candidates in the 2022 midterm elections. He’s expected to appear alongside Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., who is in danger of losing her seat representing a central Virginia district.

"He is eager to go out there and hit the road for Democrats who are fighting for an agenda for the American people," Psaki added on Wednesday.

Spanberger said in an interview Thursday that she wants to put prescription drug costs "at front and center of the discussion," and that addressing the issue could help Americans at a time of rising inflation.

"If you're facing increased prices at the gas pump or the cost of chicken at the grocery store goes up, it hurts," she said.

Her comments came on the same day as the release of the U.S. inflation report, which showed that consumer prices jumped 7.5% last month compared with a year earlier. It was the steepest year-over-year increase in four decades.

Spanberger is one of several Democrats who have raised alarms about slipping support from voters. She suggested in a November interview with The New York Times that Biden had overreached with his plans for new government programs that recalled the Depression-era agenda of President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

"Nobody elected him to be FDR; they elected him to be normal and stop the chaos," she said.

After the article was published, Spanberger said, she got a call from Biden, who said "this is President Roosevelt calling." Biden was "belly laughing," she said.

Prescription drugs remain a politically safe focal point for Biden’s visit, and Spanberger said the president was right to push forward on it.

"One of the most unsettling things for people is the inability to afford their prescription drugs," she said.

Efforts to lower prescription drug costs have long been popular with voters, but bipartisan consensus has proved elusive. It remains unclear if there's a political path forward for Biden's plans in Congress.

