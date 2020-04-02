Bike shops deemed an essential businesses during COVID-19 shutdown

Bike shops are deemed an essential business during Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order. Many rely on them for exercise and some a way to make a living.

FOX 29 Photojournalist Bill Rohrer went inside one shop that is keeping bike riders on the road.

Tomias Hinchcliff has been fixing bikes for years at the Genesis Bicycles shop in Easton. Usually the shop has four other bike mechanics hard at work. It’s been a well-oiled machine for the last 46 years.

“We had to reinvent our business plan several times in the last few weeks.” said Tomais, president of Genesis Bicycles. The bike shop is still open, but there are guidelines in place for the safety of the customers and employees.

“I am a businessman profit is important. But profit is second to everyone staying alive.” he explained.

Hours are shorter, curbside drop off by appointment only and payments are done electronically. Plus, each bike spends 72 hours in quarantine.

“It is challenging, but people have been amazingly patient and appreciative that we are open.” he added. Rubber work gloves and cleaning solution now takes ten days to arrive.

Bikes are used now more than ever. In cities like Philadelphia, bikes are used for food deliveries and travel to and from work. Since gyms are closed, people exercise outside. Riding a bike is fun for the whole family.

“It is the perfect social distancing machine, I think we are all getting sick of social distancing, but a bike is perfect for that. “Hinchcliff said.

