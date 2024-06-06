Biker sentenced to prison after wild Center City attack on woman in front of her kids

A gun-toting biker will spend years behind bars after he was caught on camera stomping on the back windshield of a car with a mother and her two children inside in Center City last year.

Cody Heron was sentenced to up to four years in state prison plus probation by a judge Wednesday following a guilty plea earlier this year.

The 27-year-old was seen jumping on the back of a vehicle, smashing the window and spraying glass on two young kids in the back seat.

Moments later, the biker pulled a gun while headbutting the kids' mom during an illegal motorcycle meetup near Philadelphia City Hall in October 2023.

Heron was arrested three days after the attack and charged with aggravated assault and other crimes.

During the investigation, prosecutors say Heron tried to conceal his online presence by using a fake profile picture, and tried to change the color of his bike and helmet to elude police.

The brave mother who stood up to the brazen biker shared her story with FOX 29 in the days following the terrifying ordeal.

"He pointed [the gun] at me, and then he put it away, and I was like ‘whatever, shoot me then, you’re not going to shoot me' and then he headbutted me with the helmet, and we were just going back-and-forth after that," Bullock said.

Neither of Bullock's children were hurt during the incident.



