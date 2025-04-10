Millville fire: Community comes together after 2 kids found dead, 21 displaced

The Brief A massive fire in Millville has left two children dead and 21 people displaced. The community has come together to support those impacted. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Firefighters responded to the 300 block of South Fourth Street around eleven o'clock Wednesday night.

Two children died in the fire. Their names and ages have not been released.

Related article

Officials say 21 people are now without a place to live after the fire severely damaged six homes including two duplexes.

The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.

What they're saying:

Bags of donated clothing, blankets and personal items dropped off at the Phenom Factory.

It’s for families in Millville who lost everything in that deadly fire last night. Abby Soto's family owns the place.

"Right now it’s overwhelming. I'm sure I'll go through other emotions as it goes down the line. But it is heartwarming to see the community actually helping," said Soto.

Even worse than losing a home and belongings, there's a family grieving the loss of two children. A family member gave us a picture of the two girls who were missing after the fire claimed their home. The Millville fire chief did not identify them but said their bodies have been found.

"We have found the second victim and I can confirm that we have two females that were found in the fire," said Chief John Wettstein.

Arcelia Vivar Espinoza was at the scene this evening. She’s torn a apart by the outcome.

"The mom is devastated and the father don't want to talk to nobody. Just put yourself in the mom's shoes. Nobody deserves to be this way. We expect our kids to bury us. Not us bury our kids. So it's heartbreaking seeing that," she said.

Sister Oralia Delapaz is with Bishop Schad Regional School and says the girls are sisters.

"The girls are very sweet girls, both of them go to our school and they’re very united," said Sister Delapaz.

Michael Whilgen lost three of his four dogs in the fire when the duplex he lived in burned down.

"It went up fast. I mean, like in two minutes my whole living room was in flames," said Whilgen.