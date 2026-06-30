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Billy Schmidt: Arrest warrants issued for teens in South Philly murder of Penn State student

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Crime & Public Safety
Published June 30, 2026 4:17 PM EDT
Published June 30, 2026 4:17 PM EDT
Penn State student killed in Philly: Police release photos of suspects
Penn State student killed in Philly: Police release photos of suspects

Penn State student killed in Philly: Police release photos of suspects

Police in Philadelphia are search for two suspects in the senseless killing of 22-year-old Penn State student Billy Schmidt, who was gunned down during a robbery last Sunday night.

The Brief

    • Philadelphia Police have obtained arrest warrants for two 16-year-olds in the murder of Penn State student Billy Schmidt.
    • The shooting happened June 6 on Durfor Street in South Philadelphia, and police say it may have been an attempted robbery.
    • Police have asked the public for help locating the suspects and offered a $20,000 reward.

PHILADELPHIA - Police have issued arrest warrants for two 16-year-old boys, Kaiseem Smith and Azzubair Outen-Fleming, in connection with the murder of William Schmidt on June 6, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Authorities say both are wanted for murder and related offenses and are urging anyone with information to contact their tip line.

What we know:

Billy Schmidt, 22, was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on the 1900 block of Durfor Street, just blocks away from his own home in what his family says was potentially an armed robbery attempt.

Surveillance video provided to police by neighbors captured the tense moments immediately preceding the gunfire. In the footage, Schmidt can be heard asking for his phone back right before the fatal shots were fired.

Police say the suspects were seen in the area of 20th Street between Ritner and Jackson streets before the shooting, and last seen near 22nd and Porter streets. One suspect is described as approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with braided hair, wearing a gray "KONFUSED" brand hoodie with skulls and crossbones and a black mask. The second suspect, believed to be the shooter, is between 5 feet 3 inches and 5 feet 5 inches tall and was wearing all black with a camouflage face mask.

After the shooting, police say the suspects got rid of their masks and hoodies and were seen in white T-shirts.

What they're saying:

"We are heartbroken over the tragic death of William Schmidt and we share our deepest condolences with his family and friends," Penn State officials said in a statement.

Schmidt was a senior at Penn State University, studying digital journalism and media, and was planning to graduate in December.

Community reaction and call for public help

Vigil held for Penn State student killed in South Philly robbery
Vigil held for Penn State student killed in South Philly robbery

Vigil held for Penn State student killed in South Philly robbery

The South Philadelphia community held a vigil to remember Billy Schmidt, a Penn State University senior who was robbed and killed near his home last weekend. 

The killing of a college student just steps from his home has shaken the South Philadelphia community and Penn State. Neighbors and family are urging the public to come forward with any information to help identify the suspects.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to contact their tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

The City of Philadelphia offers a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

What we don't know:

Police have not said if they have located Smith or Outen-Fleming.

The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department and Penn State University.

Crime & Public SafetyNews