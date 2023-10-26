Black bear captured after wandering around parts of Montgomery County: police

A black bear spotted roaming around several spots in Montgomery County this week has been captured, according to the Plymouth Township Police Department.

After a sighting in Whitpain Township Thursday night, police say the bear was caught Friday morning, and will be relocated by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

"Hi Ho, Hi Ho, It's Off to Home I go!" the police department posted.

The capture comes after a police first confirmed bear sightings in Worcester Township and East Norriton Township. From there, the bear made its way to the area of Hoover Road and Perri Place, in Whitpain Township.

Police in Plymouth Meeting on Thursday alerted the public to be aware of a black bear spotted in the area of Hickory Road, Walton Road, Township Line Road and Narcissa Road.

Officials with the Pa. Game Commission say it’s typical for bears to move about in the autumn prior to hibernation. They've strategically placed bear traps in the areas where it was spotted.