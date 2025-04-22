Black bear spotted in NJ neighborhoods as hibernation comes to an end

article

The Brief A black bear was seen running around Hamilton Township this week. One resident caught the bear on camera Monday morning. Officials say that bears are looking for food after coming out of hibernation.



As the weather gets warmer, bears are emerging from their winter dens, which means bear sightings could be more common in the coming weeks.

What we know:

Officials say bear sightings have been reported in Hamilton Township this week.

A Ring camera caught the bear running around a neighborhood near Paxson Avenue and Edinburg Road on Monday morning.

No injuries or incidents have been reported.

What they're saying:

"Hungry black bears have recently come out of hibernation and are out searching for food," Hamilton Township said in a news flash to the community on Monday.

What you can do:

Although wildlife officials say black bears tend to be wary of people, they are reminding residents to avoid attracting them with these safety tips:

Don't

Do not feed bears.

Do not approach bears. Especially feeding bears, which will aggressively defend their food.

Do not run from bears. Running may trigger a chase response.

Do not make direct eye contact. Bears may perceive this as a challenge.

Do

Remain calm and slowly back away.

Make the bear aware of you.

Be loud: speak in an assertive voice, yell, sing, or clap your hands. If available, bang pots and pans or use an air horn.

Make yourself look big. Wave your arms. Hold your jacket above your head.

If you’re in a group, stay together and perform these actions together.

Make sure the bear has an escape route. If a bear enters your home, prop all the doors open.If the bear doesn’t leave, move to a secure area.

If the bear doesn’t leave, move to a secure area.

Black bear attacks are extremely rare. If a black bear does attack, fight back! Aim for the snout and/or eyes. Use anything at hand: (knife, sticks, rocks, binoculars, backpack, or kick the bear).

Report black bear damage or nuisance behavior to the DEP’s 24-hour, toll-free hotline at 1-877-WARN DEP (1-877-927-6337)

"The bear may utter a series of huffs, make popping sounds by snapping its jaws, and swat the ground. These are warning signs that you are too close. Slowly back away, avoid direct eye contact, and do not run.

If a bear stands on its hind legs or moves closer, it may be trying to get a better view or detect scents in the air. It is usually not a threatening behavior.

Black bears will sometimes "bluff charge" when cornered, threatened, or attempting to steal food. Stand your ground, avoid direct eye contact, then slowly back away, and do not run."