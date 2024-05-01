Black bear sightings reported in Bucks, Montgomery counties

Police had their eye on a much furrier suspect this week in some Pennsylvania counties!

A black bear was seen by one officer in Upper Makefield Township early Monday morning.

It was spotted roaming in the area of Street Road between Lurgan and Windy Hollow roads.

"This isn’t the first time one has been seen in our area, and it definitely will not be the last."

On Wednesday, police in Upper Moreland said another possible bear sighting was reported near Farmstead Park in Upper Moreland.

Police say they realize bear sightings can be "unnerving" for some, and offered the following tips:

If you do see the bear, it is not necessary to call 911 unless there is an immediate danger.

Stay calm, and never approach a bear if you encounter one.

You can always message us via Facebook if you spot the bear or have signs that the bear was on your property.

If the bear does become a nuisance, the PA Game Commission may opt to try and relocate it.

"Until then, enjoy and appreciate Mother Nature and all she has to offer. We got you covered, and we hope you have a nice evening!"