Black Friday: Local shoppers happy to see large turnout, 'It feels like Black Friday'

Many people say Black Friday isn’t what it used to be and has been losing its thunder year after year.

Overall, the hunt for a good deal lacks the pizzazz it once had, but Friday, shoppers locally say, they were pleasantly surprised with the turnout.

"We are feeling it today. It feels like Black Friday." said Lisa Wolstromer, Senior Marketing Director for the Cherry Hill Mall.

The Cherry Hill Mall had a steady stream of shoppers throughout the day Friday. Many said it was like night and day in comparison to the last few years.

"It definitely feels like how it used to feel when I was younger, shopping as a teenager." Said Ashlee Hughes, "We tried finding a parking spot, it was not easy at all."

Future sister-in-laws Ashlee, Jordan and Brianna hit the mall hoping to find the day's best deals.

Many look forward to this day every year and actually prefer to do the shopping in person, instead of searching online.

"I think, with online shopping, you have to get out there and see what’s in front of you rather than scrolling. It’s a good excuse to get out and shop." said Kristen Magrow.

Some said there were no significant deals this year, but most agree that it's more about tradition than the price tag.