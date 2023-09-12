Blind Phillies fan, 95, spends special night in the stands at Citizens Bank: 'Its' invigorating'

Betty Taggart never misses a Phillies game, and Monday night was no exception!

The 95-year-old from Sewell, New Jersey, got the opportunity to take in the game from the ballpark as the Phillies took on the Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

It was a very special night for Betty, who is blind, and usually listens to the games on her radio at home.

However, this time, her daughter and son-in-law decided to get her a seat in the stands - an atmosphere Betty described as incredible.

"The energy of the facility is just invigorating," she said. "It just runs through your veins."

And the night got even better when Betty got a surprise visit from Milt Thompson, 1993 National League Champion, 2008 World Series Coach and Phillies ambassador.