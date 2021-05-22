Body found floating in creek in North Philadelphia, police say

article

An investigation is underway after a passerby noticed a body floating in a creek from a bridge in North Philadelphia.

Police have not said when the incident occurred but did say that fire officials were requested and recovered the decomposing body.

The Medical Examiner has been notified and was on location earlier. No identification has been located nor has the cause of death been determined.

