Body found in burning car in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are looking into a suspicious death in North Philadelphia.
According to authorities, police and fire responded to a car fire on the 2400 block of Wendle Street around 8:30 a.m.
After extinguishing the flames, first responders found a body in the driver's seat leaning into the passenger seat, police say.
The body is believed to be a male and the race is currently unknown, according to officials.
Medics pronounced the person dead at 8:35 a.m. and the Medical Examiner's Office will travel to the crime scene to evaluate, authorities say.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
