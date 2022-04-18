Body found in burning car in North Philadelphia, police say

article

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are looking into a suspicious death in North Philadelphia.

According to authorities, police and fire responded to a car fire on the 2400 block of Wendle Street around 8:30 a.m.

After extinguishing the flames, first responders found a body in the driver's seat leaning into the passenger seat, police say.

The body is believed to be a male and the race is currently unknown, according to officials.

Medics pronounced the person dead at 8:35 a.m. and the Medical Examiner's Office will travel to the crime scene to evaluate, authorities say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

