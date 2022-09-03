Body found in Pa. preliminarily identified as person of interest in Florence Twp., N.J. homicide

article

A New Jersey man, thought by police to be the last person to see a Florence woman alive, is believed to have been found dead.

According to Burlington County, New Jersey officials, a man they believe to be 53-year-old Peter Lestician was found inside a vehicle near a Clearfield County, Pennsylvania ATV trail Friday afternoon. Authorities said the cause of death appeared to be suicide.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers were called to the trail by two men riding four-wheelers. Troopers did not find evidence of foul play, at the scene. Lestician’s New Jersey driver’s license was found in the vehicle.

An autopsy will be performed, where a cause of death will be determined, as well as identification of the man.

Lestician was said to have been in a relationship with 54-year-old Sheila Maguire, a Florence Township woman who was found dead of a homicide inside her home Monday afternoon.

Police were called to her Birch Hollow Drive home for a wellness check, requested by family members. Lestician was said to have lived in the home with Maguire.

The Burlington County medical examiner said Maguire died of blunt force trauma, after an autopsy.

Officials said Lestician was a person of interest, but were quick to point out no evidence linked him to her death and no charges had been filed.

Lestician’s family last heard from him August 26th. He was a teacher at South Brunswick High School.

Officials said the investigation into Maguire's death is ongoing.