Authorities investigating 'suspicious' death of woman found inside Burlington County home

Authorities in Burlington County are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who was found inside a residence Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Burlington County Prosecutors Office said the unnamed woman was found dead inside a home on the 200 block of Birch Hollow Drive in Florence Township.

Investigators have not said what caused the woman's death, but they believe it's "considered to be suspicious."

While no arrests have been reported, authorities said there is not threat to the community.

More information is expected to be shared on Monday night, according to prosecutors.