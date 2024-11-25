Woman's body found inside West Philly home, family says; police investigating

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a death in a neighborhood in West Philadelphia Monday.

For hours, police have been outside a home on the 4100 block of Parrish Street in Mantua.

Initial reports indicated a person had been attacked by a dog.

"This is surprising. I’ve never actually heard anybody get attacked by a dog in my neighborhood, usually other problems violence wise, but this is shocking and surprising," said Chris Taylor who lives nearby.

We did see dogs get taken out of the house.

Family who were on scene said the victim was a mother of five, but they say they don’t believe the dogs were involved.

Police say this is a death investigation and that the cause of the victim's death has not yet been confirmed.