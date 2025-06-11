Dolphin euthanized after being stranded on beach at Jersey Shore

article

The Brief A dolphin was humanely euthanized after being stranded on a beach in Brigantine this week. She was found to be in extremely poor condition, and unlikely to survive. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center says the decision was made to prevent further suffering.



A heartbreaking discovery on a Jersey Shore beach forced a local animal rescue to make a very difficult decision.

What we know:

A female bottlenose dolphin was found stranded on a beach in Brigantine Tuesday morning.

Volunteers and firefighters rushed the dolphin to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, where she was found to have an "extremely poor" prognosis, and was unlikely to survive.

"The decision was made to humanely euthanize the dolphin to prevent further suffering," the stranding center said.

Dig deeper:

Officials with the Marine Mammal Stranding Center say the 500-pound dolphin was underweight for her length, which was measured at 9 feet.

It is unknown how long the dolphin was stranded on the beach, but she was found to be unusually lethargic with labored breathing.

Pushing her back into the ocean in that condition "would only continue her pain," according to the center.

What they're saying:

"Seeing so many people coming together to support our team and do whatever they could to help this beautiful dolphin in her final moments was inspiring. Although the outcome for this dolphin was not what we had all hoped for, in death she will contribute to the scientific knowledge of her species and hopefully help us understand the reason for her stranding and others."