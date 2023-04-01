Expand / Collapse search
Body pulled from Schuylkill River overnight in Grays Ferry, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a tragic discovery was made in a Philadelphia section of the Schuylkill River.

The body was pulled out of the river around midnight Saturday near the University Avenue Bridge.

The gender, age and identity of the person is still unknown at this time.

Police are also still trying figure out how the body ended up in the river.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.