Video: 3 in custody after police say fight leads to gunshot on SEPTA train in West Philly

Three men are in police custody after a shooting on the SEPTA Market-Frankford Line at the 52nd Street Station in West Philadelphia.

Video obtained by FOX 29 shows the incident unfolding and spilling out onto the platform.

The incident occurred on Friday morning just before 8 a.m., delaying SEPTA trains in the area.

Police say a 19-year-old was shot once in the left arm and transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is in stable condition.

Mark Krull, a witness of the shooting, said, "It looked like they were beating somebody up. You hear a muffled gun shot and we all ran out of the train and hid behind one of those blue storage things SEPTA has. I was a bit shaken up. I ride the train all the time and it's usually not violent."

The acting Chief of SEPTA Police says the shooting happened in under 60 seconds, starting with an argument between two men.

"That altercation was quickly joined by two additional males, erupting into a full-blown three to one assault," explained Acting Chief Chuck Lawson.

The General Manager and CEO of SEPTA says the shooting is similar to Wednesday night's shooting at Snyder Station.

"Particularly, more and more people going right for their guns when they don't like something they hear, or they feel disrespected," SEPTA GM and CEO, Leslie Richards, explained.

SEPTA Transit Police is budgeted for 270 officers. 80 percent of the positions are filled and a couple dozen officers will sooon join the force. SEPTA believes it's a collateral victim for the crime that is happening citywide. Councilmember Jamie Gauthier agrees.

"What's happening on SEPTA is a microcosm of what's happening in the city, in a larger sense. It's just migrating onto SEPTA and I believe we have to work in partnership to make our public transit system safer and our city safer," Councilmember Gauthier said.

According to authorities, three men taken into custody and the weapon was recovered. A fourth person is being sought by police in connection with the incident.