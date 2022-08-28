Boil water advisory in place for Norristown residents

article

Norristown residents are being told to boil their water before using for drinking or cooking, Pennsylvania American Water said in a statement issued Sunday.

The boil water advisory was issued due to a water main break on West Elm Street. The break happened Sunday and crews began working on a repair about 11:30 in the morning.

The water from the tap could be used for bathing, washing and other uses, but not for drinking or cooking, officials said.

The advisory is in place until further notice. The company stated a water tanker would be available for residents to use. They asked customers to bring their own containers. The tanker is set up on the 900 block of Haws Avenue.

Pennsylvania American Water thought repairs could take up to 12 hours, but would advise customers of their progress.