Bomb threat investigated at Radnor High School, as polling place evacuated: officials

Police in Radnor Township were investigating a bomb threat at Radnor High School and, due to the threat, a polling location was forced to evacuate and move to another location for the publics safety.

Reports of police activity at the high school were disclosed in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the police department. They asked everyone to avoid the area as they conducted an investigation. They also said no injuries were reported as a result of the activity.

The threat came into the school Tuesday night, around 6 p.m. A soccer game was being played outside on the field while inside voters were casting their ballot as the school was their designated polling place for Ward 2 Precinct 3. Nearly 100 people were evacuated.

Superintendent of Radnor Township Police Christopher Flanagan stated detectives were working with the FBI in a sweep of the school property to ensure that no threat exists. Flanagan said they anticipate school would be held Wednesday and there would be no disruption of the school day.

"This is a very serious type of incident. Whether you pull a fire alarm as a kid or call in some type of threat where it scares a multitude of people, actions like this are serious. There is a lot of things that can happen from charging, so it is a very serious offense from misdemeanor to felony level," said Superintendent Flanagan.