Bon Air Fire Company set to reopen after accepting member’s resignation

The Bon Air Fire Company is set to reopen after accepting the resignation of one of their members who was allegedly affiliated with an extremist group.

Less than a week after township officials shut down the Bon Air Fire Company, the fire station is poised to reopen after the fire company board reversed itself and accepted the resignation of a longtime member who allegedly associated with a known extremist group.

"These positive actions by the Bon Air Fire Company reflect a board willing to take responsibility for its actions and poor judgment previously shown," President of the Haverford Board of Commissioners Andy Lewis said.

On Monday night, the township commissioners and a crowd of over 100 people were informed that fire company officials admitted their initial decision was a mistake. They've now accepted the firefighter's resignation and vowed to change fire company policies and their own board.

"It has agreed to accept the firefighter's resignation and require the entire Bon Air Fire Company board and firefighters to undergo sensitivity training," Lewis said

Fire equipment was removed from the Bon Air Fire Company and the 37 member firehouse was taken out of service last Wednesday with a promise that four other fire companies would serve as back up and no fire and rescue services would be delayed.

Read the Bon Air Fire Company's full statement below.