‘Boo at the Zoo’ brings trick-or-treating, sleepovers to Philadelphia Zoo this October

With Halloween rapidly arriving, the Philadelphia Zoo will be celebrating the holiday with month-long festivities.

Boo at the Zoo will be held over three “wild” weekends throughout October so that everybody can get in on the ghoulish good times.

“Boo at the Zoo is such a great event for the entire family,” says Amy Shearer, Philadelphia Zoo’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Guests will be invited to trick-or-treat on Saturdays and Sundays for Oct. 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Costumes are allowed, even encouraged, while guests visit their favorite animals and trick-or-treat.

For the nocturnal visitors, the Philadelphia Zoo is hosting sleepovers on Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26.

The “Overnight Adventure” includes night tours and the chance to see nocturnal creatures in their habitats.

More information can be found on the Philadelphia Zoo website.