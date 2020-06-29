Borgata staying closed following postponement of indoor dining in New Jersey

article

The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City will remain closed following Governor Phil Murphy’s announcement to postpone indoor dining in New Jersey.

The casino had planned to open its doors to the public next week, but now will remain closed indefinitely. The Borgata had planned a so-called “soft opening” by invitation only Thursday, the first day Atlantic City’s casinos are permitted to reopen. It was going to open to the public July 6.

Now, there is no scheduled date for the casino to reopen.

“Our guests expect a special experience when they come to our property and if we cannot provide that level of hospitality, we feel it best that we remain closed until such time that the governor lets us know it is safe to offer food and beverage,” the casino’s parent company, MGM Resorts International, said in a statement shortly after Murphy’s unexpected announcement. “The health and safety of our employees and guests are at the center of all that we do, and we regret that, at this time, we are unable to welcome back the thousands of employees who are anxious to return to work. We look forward to a time when it is safe to welcome everyone back.”

The Borgata was the first casino to react to Murphy’s cancellation of indoor dining; it was not immediately clear if any of the other eight casinos planned to follow suit.

Murphy cited the spike in other states as well as reports in New Jersey of people not correctly wearing, or failing to wear, face masks as well as maintain distance.

“Unfortunately the national scene compounded by instances of knucklehead behavior here at home are requiring us to hit pause on the restart of indoor dining for the foreseeable future,” he said. Asked about a time frame, he replied, “I don’t think it’s a matter of days, but a matter of weeks. We have enormous sympathy but the alternative here is worse and unacceptable.”

