New Jersey indefinitely postpones plans to resume indoor dining

article

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says the state is pulling back on plans to resume indoor dining beginning Thursday, July 2.

Murphy said Monday the postponement is indefinite and cited spikes in cases in other states "driven by, in part by the return of indoor dining."

Last week the state had announced casinos, water parks, playgrounds, museums, aquariums, and libraries would all reopening along with the resumption of indoor dining.

So far, plans to resume those other activities remain unchanged.

"We have been cautious throughout every step of our restart. We’ve always said that we would not hesitate to hit pause if needed to safeguard public health. This is one of those times," Murphy said Monday.

Advertisement

On Twitter, the governor also pointed to what the state has seen in some establishments across the state.

"Overcrowding. A complete disregard for social distancing. Very few, IF ANY, face coverings. The scenes we see in our newspapers and on social media CANNOT CONTINUE," he added.

Indoor portions of retail shopping malls across the state of New Jersey reopened on Monday with new guidelines in place.

____

RELATED COVERAGE:

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP