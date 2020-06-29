New Jersey shopping malls can reopen at 50% capacity Monday

Indoor portions of retail shopping malls across the state of New Jersey will reopen Monday with new guidelines in place.

As stores reopen, employees and shoppers will be required to wear masks and businesses will be limited to 50% capacity in order to mitigate further spread of the coronavirus.

Not everything at these malls will be able to fully reopen as theaters and arcades remain closed and restaurants inside malls are limited to takeout or outdoor dining only.

On Monday June 22, personal care businesses like hair and nail salons, spas, barber shops, and tattoo parlors were allowed to reopen.

All personal care services must be by appointment only, and all customers and staff will need to be screened for symptoms.

Murphy lifted the statewide stay-home order earlier this month, but said residents would still have to abide by limits of not more than 50 people indoors and up to 100 people outside.

FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports malls will also be limited to just eight hours of operation and one main entrance and exit.

