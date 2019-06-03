‘Bourdain Day’: Friends of late world traveler Anthony Bourdain ask fans to honor him on birthday

Renowned chefs and friends of the late Anthony Bourdain took to Twitter to declare June 25 “Bourdain Day.”

June 25 would have been Bourdain’s 62nd birthday. The celebrity chef, author and world traveler took his own life in France on June 8, 2018, while filming an episode of his hit show on CNN, “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.”

His longtime friends, Jose Andres and Eric Ripert, shared a video on Twitter and Instagram to declare the special day in honor of Bourdain.

“Wherever you are and whoever you’re with, on 06/25 join @chefjoseandres and I by taking a moment to post and share your tributes and memories of Anthony using #BourdainDay and wish him peace, love, and a very happy birthday on his journey,” Ripert said in the Instagram post.

The two chefs encouraged people to celebrate “anywhere you want, any way you want.”

They then clanked two large glasses of alcohol, wished Bourdain a happy birthday and poured some of it into their mouths as a tribute.