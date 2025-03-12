'Box Demon' in paper mask leaves unsettling message on Pennsylvania doorbell cam

Nightmare fuel!

A person wearing a handmade paper mask who identified themselves as ‘the box demon’ paid an unsettling visit to a Pennsylvania home on Monday.

"I am the Box Demon….I am the Box Demon," an unknown voice is heard saying from behind the mask.

The Northern York County Police Department said the person left an empty cardboard box on the home's front porch and walked away.

Investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying the person behind the mask.

What we know:

The Box Demon introduced themselves on Monday night in an unsettling doorbell video that was later shared by the Northern York Police Department.

"I leave you with this gift….this box is a gift for you," the voice says.

Police in Northern York County, which is 50 miles west of Lancaster, are now trying to identify the "suspicious person" behind the mask.

What we don't know:

The homeowner told police they do not know what the mask or the term ‘Box Demon’ means.