Box Turtle Fire: Crews working to contain wildfire burning in Gloucester County

Crews in Gloucester County are working to contain a wildfire burning throughout Gloucester County.

According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, the fire is burning in Franklin and Monroe Townships in Gloucester County.

The wildfire, named the Box Turtle Fire, is 100 acres in size and has been 0% contained, officials say.

Authorities say so far 1 structure was threatened, but there have not been any evacuations or road closures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.