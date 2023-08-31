Gunshot to the head leaves woman in critical condition in West Philadelphia, police say

Police are investigating after a woman was struck by gunfire during a late-night shooting in Philadelphia's Belmont section on Wednesday.

Officers found the victim unresponsive and bleeding heavily on the sidewalk at 42nd and Ogden streets around 10:30 p.m.

She was shot in the head one time, and is said to be in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police say three bullets recovered from the scene were fired from a semi-automatic firearm.

No motive, or suspect descriptions are known by police at this time.