Gunshot to the head leaves woman in critical condition in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a woman was struck by gunfire during a late-night shooting in Philadelphia's Belmont section on Wednesday.
Officers found the victim unresponsive and bleeding heavily on the sidewalk at 42nd and Ogden streets around 10:30 p.m.
She was shot in the head one time, and is said to be in critical condition at a local hospital.
Police say three bullets recovered from the scene were fired from a semi-automatic firearm.
No motive, or suspect descriptions are known by police at this time.