More than 40 shots fired as deadly double shooting breaks out in Frankford overnight: police

A woman is dead, and a man is critically injured after dozens of shots rang out in Philadelphia's Frankford section early Thursday morning.

Both victims were found on the 1800 block of Buckius Street around 12:30 a.m. and taken to a local hospital.

The woman suffered eight fatal gunshots to the chest and legs, while the man is said to in critical condition with two shots to the head.

More than 40 shells casings were recovered from the scene, several just feet from the victims.

Police say two vehicles were seen fleeing, a dark gray Jeep with tinted windows and another dark-colored vehicle.

A motive is unknown at this time.