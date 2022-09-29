Boy, 14, charged for shooting at SEPTA train at Tioga station, transit police say

article

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with a shooting at the SEPTA station in Tioga, according to SEPTA Transit Police.

SEPTA Transit Police say the shooting happened on Sunday night around 10:35 p.m.

According to officials, after a short fight on a Market-Frankford Line train, the teen got off, pulled a gun out of his bag and fired two rounds at the train as it was leaving the station.

Police say one of the rounds became lodged in the train window and was recovered.

According to police, there were several passengers on board the train, but no one was hurt.

After reviewing surveillance video and conducting an investigation, SEPTA Transit Police say they identified the suspect and arrested him after a warrant was approved.

Officials say the obey is facing aggravated assault and related charges.

SEPTA police are urging customers to contact them with safety concerns and say they should immediately call 911 in case of emergencies.