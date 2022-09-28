DA Larry Krasner to join 'Good Day Philadelphia' to discuss city violence, impeachment efforts

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner will join Good Day Philadelphia on Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. to discuss ongoing issues plaguing the city.

Krasner's appearance on Good Day comes less than 24 hours after one teenager was killed and four others were injured after a football scrimmage at Roxborough High School.

"I am absolutely outraged, I'm shocked, quite frankly, I'm a little shaken," Krasner said on the scene of the deadly shooting. "Schools are supposed to be the answer, they're supposed to be the answer. We keep kids in schools, so they don't get involved in shooting."

The City of Philadelphia has reached 400 homicides so far for 2022, a slight increase from the bloodshed seen in 2021.

In March, Krasner sat down with FOX 29's Jeff Cole and said the city is dealing with the "worst spike" in gun violence over the last two-and-a-half years.

The DA, who was elected and reelected on the campaign platform of criminal justice reform, stands firm on his belief that funding prevention efforts will lower crime.

He argued that his track record for prosecution is strong in gun cases brought to his office, but he says guns flow like water in Philadelphia.

In June, three Republican members of the Pennsylvania House, who do not represent constituents in Philadelphia, announced plans to draft articles of impeachment against Krasner, alleging his progressive plans have increased gun crimes.

"Lives have been lost, property has been destroyed and families have been crushed. Enough is enough," Representative Josh Kail said. "We don’t take this measure lightly. We recognize it is an extraordinary measure, but the actions that the Da have taken are extraordinary and we have tried a more measured approach in the House of Representatives, but to no avail."

Months later, the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order unanimously recommended that Krasner be held in contempt due to his failure to comply with subpoenas issued by the committee.

"This is not a decision we, as a committee, came to lightly," Representative Torren Ecker said. "This committee is steadfast in its intention to get to the bottom of the current unrest in Philadelphia and being denied access to important documents hinders progress in achieving that goal."

Krasner, who is on his second term, was first elected to the role in 2017 with a focus on supporting victims, exonerating innocent people wrongly convicted of crimes and reducing the population of local jails.

A spokesperson for Krasner's campaign issued the following statement:

"The House Committee continues to operate outside the bounds of the law. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has said that when a party receives a subpoena that it believes is improper-- as we do-- you should seek review in court. That is exactly what we have done. It is telling that the "Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order" refuses to follow it. This is, of course, the same committee that asked us to break the law by turning over grand jury material."

He is calling on the committee to hold open hearings in Philadelphia to allow him to attend and testify on his own behalf.

Krasner will answer questions about his prosecution record, rising crime in Philadelphia and impeachment efforts on Good Day Philadelphia Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.