Boy, 14, fatally struck by two vehicles in Bensalem: police

A 14-year-old boy was killed on Thursday night after being struck by a car while crossing a street in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 10:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Street Road.

Police say they are seeking the public’s help in locating the driver of a dark gray four-door sedan who was involved in the crash and left the scene before responders arrived.

Bensalem Police report that two teenagers were crossing the road when the sedan swerved out of the left lane to avoid one of them, where he may have struck the other teenager in the middle lane.

The victim was then struck again and killed by a silver Hyundai Tucson as he lay in the roadway, authorities say.

Neither vehicle ‘attributed to the causation of this crash,’ police said in a press release.

According to officials, both vehicles stopped immediately, but the driver of the sedan returned to his vehicle and continued westbound on Street Road, while the driver of the Hyundai Tucson remained on-scene until police arrived.

Investigators say they are attempting to identify the sedan’s driver in order to speak to them and ask that the driver contact the Bensalem Police Department immediately.

Police urge anyone with information about the driver or vehicle to submit an anonymous tip or contact Bensalem Police at (215) 633-3719.