Boy, 15, charged as adult in fatal shooting of homeless man in Pottstown: officials

A 15-year-old boy is being charged as an adult in a fatal shooting of a homeless man in Pottstown.

Thomas Niarhos is charged with First-Degree Murder and is facing other related charges in the death of 39-year-old Jeremiah Hawkins, a man experiencing homelessness, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovich.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon, around noon, at Security Plaza, on South Hanover Street, officials said.

Responding officers found Hawkins lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his head. The teen was being held by witnesses to the shooting. A .40 caliber Smith & Wesson semi-automatic weapon was lying on the ground at the scene and in the preliminary investigation, they found the gun belonged to the 15-year-old’s father.

Officials said Niarhos looked for Hawkins, and the two began to argue. Niarhos then pulled a gun and pointed it at Hawkins, standing close to him. Hawkins attempted to deflect the gun by swinging a tire at Niarhos, but the 15-year-old pulled the trigger, hitting Hawkins in the face and he fell to the ground. Niarhos then fired a second shot, dropped the gun and began walking away, at which point, he was held by witnesses to the shooting. Police took him into custody.

Hawkins was pronounced dead at Pottstown Hospital.

The details were found as part of the law enforcement investigation, in which bystanders were interviewed and surveillance video of the incident was obtained.

Niarhos was arraigned later Wednesday and charged as an adult with First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder, Possessing a Firearm by a Minor and other related charges, according to authorities. There is no bail for first-degree murder. He is being held at Montgomery County Youth Center.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 30.