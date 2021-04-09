Boy battling cancer becomes construction worker for the day

article

A little boy’s wish to become a construction worker came true Friday.

Nicholas Esposito, 4, from Conshohocken, was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma at a young age. He went through several rounds of chemo at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and is currently doing well.

He loves all things construction and is fascinated by the machinery, the dirt, and the digging.

From his hospital room, Nicholas watched the new Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania building being constructed during his 16 months of treatment.

On Friday, he had a blast riding in a dump truck, laying bricks and mortar. He even learned how to work a backhoe.

The day was made possible with the help of EDA contractors and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

